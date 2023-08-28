When Nathaniel bowed to the judges he didn't realise he'd just executed the winning kata that would earn him his first state gold medal.
The nine-year-old karateka, Nathaniel (Nate) Stewart attended the National All Styles state championships in Canberra, hosted at the Australian Institute of Sport.
Competing in the Forms Divisions in the 8 to 9 age group, he performed a kata called Gekisai Dai Ichi, meaning Attack and Destroy One.
Nate said he had been quite nervous as he was the last in line and there had been some "really good" performances by his fellow competitors.
"When it was my turn, I went up and just took a deep breath, I yell it and I did it and then did my bow at the end and walked off to stand back in line," he said.
As Nate stood listening to the third and second places being announced he waited unassuming, until his name was called out for first place.
"I was so surprised when they called out my name," he said of his August 21 success.
Nate said the kata had taken him about four weeks to learn and he was more excited than ever to practice and prepare for the next competition.
"I've made it. I'll be competing in the national karate championships which will be hosted in Melbourne," he said.
"I want to go to the Olympics in karate," he said.
Nate's mother Emma Stewart said he first took up martial arts at the age of six at Candelo, as it embodied the respect and discipline of Japanese culture that he admired.
"He used to watch all the karate movies and loved the movements in them which he now gets to do," she said.
"He loves challenging himself to learning new katas and he always enjoys coming back home and showing us the new moves he's learnt."
Nate said looking ahead he didn't know the exact date of the NAS national championships yet as it had not been released, but he said he'd take the time to keep practising and learning the second version of the kata he'd presented.
