Local museums have collections as significant as the national museums' collections.
That is why Museums & Galleries of NSW and local councils collaborate on programs to give volunteers the skills they need to care for their collections.
For example, on Monday, August 21, there was a free day-long workshop on conservation in Bermagui.
It was well attended with people who work in museums in Eden, Merimbula, Pambula, Bermagui, Cobargo, Batemans Bay and Cooma, as well as people from Bega's South East Centre for Contemporary Art.
The workshop was run by conservation expert Tegan Anthes whose morning presentation focused on the ten agents of deterioration and actions that museum workers can take to protect items from those agents.
She said the workshop aimed to give people the skills to look after their collections because they have "significant historic value".
READ ALSO:
Greg Lissaman of Orion Wayfinding is museum advisor to Bega Valley Shire Council.
He is contracted to work 20 days across the shire's museums to help them care for their collections, as well as how to present and document items.
Importantly in these times of dwindling volunteer numbers, he also helps them to source, train and support volunteers.
He has a counterpart in Eurobodalla Shire.
Several museums in the Far South Coast and Snowy-Monaro area belong to the South East History Group Inc.
"It is a very strong network and provides great support for people," Mr Lissaman said.
Museum volunteers do not need to have a museum background or training, just a passion and interest in these collections and moveable heritage that tell their community's stories.
Ms Anthes said local museums are run by committees with members who have different skills ranging from IT and conservation through to display and storage.
They get access to workshops to gradually develop their skills while spending time in friendly, lovely and stimulating places.
As part of his contract with council Mr Lissaman also helps local museums to look at the bigger picture strategy of how their collections are cared for.
"Activities like this workshop give us a common language and understanding of the base level of knowledge so we can protect these items which are the community's history," he said.
The workshop was mostly funded by Museum & Galleries of NSW, plus Bega Valley Shire Council, and sponsored by Orion Wayfinding.
The museums in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley shires would welcome volunteers to help them protect the community's history and tell their stories.
Meet some of them at the Many Hands Volunteers Expo at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre between 10am and 2pm on Friday, September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.