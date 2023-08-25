Straw billowed out of arms and clothing as children dressed like scarecrows from The Wizard of Oz, some costumes were handcrafted from a bit of cardboard and a splash of pure imagination, while others wore the stripes of the often-hard-to-find Wally, all for Book Week 2023.
The assortment of characters from classic children's books filled the auditorium of St Patrick's Primary School in Bega, on Friday, August 25, for their annual Book Week parade.
Wearing a blue wig and green dress to channel her inner Joy from 'Inside Out', assistant principal Emma Grant said the parade encouraged students to make their own costumes based on their favourite characters from a book they've read.
"It can be any book they're reading for leisure reading, can be a book they've done in their classroom, and the teachers chose this year to focus on books they've been reading in their reading mastery classes," Ms Grant said.
Best friends from Year 6, Mack and Thomas dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz, and determined who would be which character over a Facetime call.
"We found some old gumboots, pants and a flanny, and we sewed all this hay and hessian on to me, we had some old hessian bags so we cut them all up," Mack said.
"We found this old hat, which was stuck under a fridge, where all hats are," he said with a laugh, "And we just sewed some hay to it and we're good to go!"
Having sprayed a HelloFresh box with silver car paint to create his body, worn a matching grey jumper and pants, covered a red funnel and a Styrofoam axe with aluminum foil, and added face paint, Thomas, with a red cardboard heart in his hand, became the Tin Man.
Seven-year-old Wyatt from Year 1, along with his mother, created a detailed Mr Wolf mask, so he could dress as the protagonist from The Bad Guys.
"I cut some triangles out and painted them silver, with my mum," Wyatt said, "some parts are hot glued."
Dee Jenkins, a classroom support assistant, stood out in her handmade outfit, made from a foam mattress topper, red fabric, and spray-paint, and her costume focused on a deeper message.
"I work with kids who are struggling with big emotions, and anger is one of the really big emotions that everyone feels," Ms Jenkins said.
"I've come as Anger from Inside Out to show the kids that we all feel that way, and even when we get angry, we can sort of poke fun at it a bit later when we calm down and we're not fuming."
