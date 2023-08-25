Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

St Patrick's Primary School filled with an array of characters for Book week parade

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primary school students dressed up as a whole host of characters for Book Week. Picture by James Parker
Primary school students dressed up as a whole host of characters for Book Week. Picture by James Parker

Straw billowed out of arms and clothing as children dressed like scarecrows from The Wizard of Oz, some costumes were handcrafted from a bit of cardboard and a splash of pure imagination, while others wore the stripes of the often-hard-to-find Wally, all for Book Week 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.