One giant leap...but where's my hoverboard?

I hope I wasn't the only person fascinated by India's historic moon landing during the week.
The country became only the fourth to carry out a successful soft lunar landing - incredible to think given humankind walked on the moon more than 50 years ago.
In all that time since Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, only 12 people have set foot on the moon's surface.
And only Russia (1966), the US (1969), China (2019) and now India have been successful in safely reaching that celestial rock that fascinates us so much.
Given the astronomical (see what I did there) costs involved in carrying out space launches and lunar landings, I guess it shouldn't be too surprising that it's such a rare achievement.
But I do have to acknowledge a tinge of disappointment.
I've long been a fan of science fiction and anything that has to do with humanity's potential future in space (some may say necessary future given our treatment of this world).
Wonderfully, a lot of what sci-fi writers imagined has since come to pass - communications satellites, mobile phones, driverless cars and smart watches just to name a few.
Arthur C Clarke was scarily prescient when in '2001: A Space Odyssey' he had his protagonist on a passenger spaceship heading for the moon and beyond, searching for and reading the latest news via an electronic "Newspad" that could access the latest articles from Earth in an instant.
And that was written in 1968!
So here we are in 2023 with the iPad or similar device on which you're likely reading this email and perusing the latest news headlines.
However, we are nowhere near the level of space travel and lunar colonisation as written about in the same book.
Just recently there was also news of Voyager 2 briefly losing contact with Earth. The Voyager satellites were launched in 1977 and have been sending back data and photos of our solar system ever since.
Both satellites have now, by anyone's measure, travelled beyond the edge of our solar system - Voyager 1 is approximately 24 billion kilometres from Earth; Voyager 2 about 20 billion kilometres.
If that doesn't blow your mind, then consider we were able to re-establish contact and control of Voyager 2 through a signal beamed into those far reaches of space - from Canberra no less.
And yet we're seven years beyond the future envisioned in Back to the Future 2 and I still don't have a hoverboard...
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
