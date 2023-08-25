A man who broke into a Tuross Head home, stole an unregistered car and sped on the Princes Highway under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been sentenced at Batemans Bay Local Court.
Brodie Owen Antoniak of Moruya faced court on August 21 after being charged with a string of offences that were committed on January 8 and June 15, 2023.
The 34-year-old man was charged with stalk or intimidate with intention to cause fear, break and enter, drive an unregistered vehicle, drive an uninsured vehicle, drive recklessly at a speed dangerous to the public, conduct self in offensive manner, drive with middle range blood alcohol, and take and drive conveyance without consent.
Under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis, Antoniak broke into a home on Trafalgar Road in Tuross Head on January 8 and stole an unregistered and uninsured car which was being repaired by the owner at the time.
According to police documents, Antoniak drove the vehicle from Tuross Head along the Princes Highway towards Batemans Bay and overtook an off-duty police officer on double unbroken lines near Jeremadra while driving at about 140km/h.
The officer later saw Antoniak urinating on the side of the Princes Highway near Mogo. Police documents said he was deliberately exposing his genitalia by facing traffic as he urinated.
The court heard that police stopped Antoniak near Cranbrook Road in Batemans Bay minutes later where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.147. He later returned a positive drug result for cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis.
The court heard that at the time of the January 8 offence, Antoniak held a disqualified learner's permit NSW licence and a provisional ACT licence.
In a separate incident, Antoniak was charged with stalk or intimidate with intention to cause fear after he threatened to "break" a Batemans Bay man's legs during a disagreement over an ex-partner.
Antoniak's solicitor Adam Sumbak said the 34-year-old has an "ingrained" issue with substance abuse but "hasn't touched drugs" since the offences.
He was sentenced to a one-year community corrections order and must complete 200 hours of community service. Antoniak's licence was disqualified for 18 months and he was fined a total of $3000.
