Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Adventure All Stars Sapphire Coast episode to stream on 7Plus

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement awaits for the adventurous here on the Sapphire Coast - and shortly everyone is going to know about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.