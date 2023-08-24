Excitement awaits for the adventurous here on the Sapphire Coast - and shortly everyone is going to know about it.
Season three of Adventure All-Stars has been screening via 7Plus for the past several weeks, and an episode filmed right here on the Far South Coast in late 2022 is ready to watch by everyone around the globe.
Filmed in breathtaking locations across Australia and New Zealand, each of the seven 60-minute episodes allows viewers the opportunity to experience incredible destinations through the eyes of an engaging and socially conscious cast.
The show's concept is that "ordinary Australians" who raise a minimum of $10,000 for a charity are then rewarded with a week full of adventures in a surprise location.
Forty-nine episodes of Adventure All Stars have now been produced, and the amount fundraised since the inception of this TV format is approaching $10 million, making Adventure All Stars the biggest contributor to philanthropy of any TV show in Australia and one of the biggest providers to charity of any TV series on the planet.
Celebrity guest and series ambassador Frankie J Holden joined the cast when they visited his home region of the Sapphire Coast to film an episode late last year.
The episode features e-biking on Tathra's MTB trails, surfing in Merimbula, an oyster tour, kayaking and a gin school visit among the attractions.
It will premiere at 9pm Friday, August 25, via 7Plus online, on your smart TV, or connected device. A 7Plus account is needed in order to watch.
The entire series will be made available on the streaming service once all episodes have aired.
