Residents in the Bega Valley are being asked to keep an eye out for the invasive weed known as frogbit after it was found for sale online locally.
Frogbit, or Amazon frogbit (Limnobium laevigatum) is a floating water weed native to Central America.
It has small, round glossy leaves and grows very quickly, forming dense mats over water bodies that potentially clog waterways and kill native fish and plants.
Council said while it was popular to use in fish tanks and ponds, it was a prohibited weed in NSW and must not be sold, traded or be in your possession.
Unfortunately, this weed is not illegal to sell within Victoria and can easily be found online and potentially brought into NSW for use in aquariums and ponds.
If you suspect frogbit is in your yard or our waterways, or for sale at a market, shop or online, call the NSW DPI Biosecurity Helpline 1800 680 244 or council's biosecurity department on (02) 6499 2222, which can assist in identification and eradication.
To find out more about frogbit or to report a sighting, click here
