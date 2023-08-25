Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Indigenous Art
Until August 30
An exhibition of South Coast Indigenous artists including Don Atkinson, Natalie Bateman, Sabrina Canavan, Gavin Chatfield, Jidi Cooper, Robben Dixon, Ashweeni Mason, Ronny Mason, Sharon Mason, Vivienne Mason, Marcus Mundy, Bronwyn Smith, Rachel Smith, Emma Stewart, Allison Walker. The exhibition will be on display until August 30 at Spiral Gallery Bega.
Edge FM 30th
Old Bega Hospital, August 26
Join the celebrations in the Old Bega Hospital grounds as community radio station Edge FM celebrates 30 wonderful years of bringing you the best music and entertainment across the Bega Valley and beyond. Meet the Edge presenters and tour the studios. Lots of live entertainment, Men's Shed barbecue, Thai food and coffee van on site. 11am until 3pm. Located on Corkhill Place, Bega.
Austen Tayshus
Tura Beach, August 26
Renowned stand-up comedian Austen Tayshus is performing at the Tura Beach Country Club on Saturday, August 26, from 6.30pm. Known for his acerbic wit and polarising commentary on social issues. Tickets for dinner and a show, or show only, available at turabeachcountryclub.com.au, or check in with club reception.
Birdwatching
Kianinny, August 26
Tiny Zoo is hosting a Birdwatching for Beginners Workshop at Kianinny Bush Cottages on Saturday, August 26, 10am. Learn the basics of birdwatching, the tools to use to help spot and identify our feathered friends and explore the ethics of birdwatching. Then set out along various bush trails in a coastal forest to look for birds. Bookings at tinyzoo.com.au/booknow
Genealogy Society
August 27
The guest speaker for the Bega Valley Genealogy Society meeting August 27, at 2pm, is Alice Elton. She will be speaking about her escape as a young child from war-torn Hungary, being a refugee and coming to Australia and her memories of eventually living with her family in Pambula, Bombala, Wolumla, Merimbula and attending Pambula School. The meeting which is also an AGM will be held at Pambula Public School due to the work taking place at the Old Courthouse. Afternoon tea will be provided after the guest speaker. There will be a raffle on the day.
Old School Museum
August 28
Take a look at the ongoing work at the Old School Museum, Merimbula as part of the museum's monthly meeting on Monday, August 28 at 2pm. This is an opportunity to have a 'sneak peek' at ongoing work. The accessibility entrance is now complete and exhibitions are changing in line with this work. Afternoon tea will be served and all are welcome.
Threatened species
Eden Library, August 31
Join local ecologist Andrew Morrison from National Parks and Wildlife to hear about the glossy black cockatoo and other threatened species. Learn about how citizen scientists can get involved in supporting this beautiful cockatoo. Children and families are welcome and can get hands-on with a simple nature craft activity. Free to attend, from 10.30am.
Under the Bonnet
September 2
Writer, musician and amateur DIY psychotherapist Dinesh Moylan invites you into his backyard shed for a look at his mind stripped down to bare bolts on the workbench. With stories, songs and a few jokes he recounts how after almost blowing his mind up and writing himself off as a teenager, he began a long road-trip to recovery, collecting a tool-kit of mental survival techniques along the way. You will hear tales of legendary wild parties in squats in Kingston, Canberra; the benefits of screaming alone in the forest; first glimpses of meditation during an LSD trip; and ground-breaking therapy groups at the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in India in 1978. The show contains adult themes. He will perform Under the Bonnet at Navigate Arts Tanja on Saturday, September 2, at 6.30pm. More details can be found at Navigate Arts' website and tickets from humanitix.
Panboola: Renewal
September 2 - 20
Come and see the colourful new works of local artist Hilary Peterson featured in Spiral Gallery, which explore the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area, Panboola, in Pambula. The exhibition also pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat.
Affinity Quartet perform at Four Winds
September 3
Melbourne's Affinity Quartet recently won major prizes in four international string competitions and In July were the first Australians to win the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition in its 32-year history. Affinity Quartet will perform at Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Sunday, September 3. The dynamic group's performance style will lift you up and place you back on solid ground after a journey through the works of Mozart, Janek and Mendelssohn. Doors and bar open at 1.30pm for the 2pm performance at Windsong Pavilion. Tickets cost $55 ($45 concession) with free entry to 16-years and under (but booking required). Buy tickets at www.fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
Art show
Twyford Hall, Sept 26 to Oct 6
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold its next exhibition and sale from September 26 to October 6 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. The show will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. This art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft. A large variety of artworks will include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts. Smaller items such as cards will also be for sale. Make time to view this exhibition and support the local talented artists of Merimbula and District.
Tubular Bells for Two
Club Sapphire, October 1
Two blokes juggle more than 20 instruments live on stage in a spellbinding performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's seminal work, Tubular Bells. Guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Doors open 5pm. Show starts 6pm. Tickets $45. Book via the Club Sapphire website, www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
Kurt Fearnley
Club Sapphire, October 14
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley has an incredible list of achievements. Join him for an evening of talk and dinner at Club Sapphire Saturday, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm. Cost adults $35 u18s $20, ticket includes dinner. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au. The evening is in support of the Sapphire Coast Youth Development Fund.
