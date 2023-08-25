Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Writer, musician and amateur DIY psychotherapist Dinesh Moylan invites you into his backyard shed for a look at his mind stripped down to bare bolts on the workbench. With stories, songs and a few jokes he recounts how after almost blowing his mind up and writing himself off as a teenager, he began a long road-trip to recovery, collecting a tool-kit of mental survival techniques along the way. You will hear tales of legendary wild parties in squats in Kingston, Canberra; the benefits of screaming alone in the forest; first glimpses of meditation during an LSD trip; and ground-breaking therapy groups at the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in India in 1978. The show contains adult themes. He will perform Under the Bonnet at Navigate Arts Tanja on Saturday, September 2, at 6.30pm. More details can be found at Navigate Arts' website and tickets from humanitix.

