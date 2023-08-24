I am 76 years old and a self-confessed technology dinosaur.
I was lucky enough to be born in the good old days before mobile phones, computers all the other technology that is supposed to make our lives easier? I have been locked out of more programs and lost more passwords than I have hairs on my head - or what's left of them.
I have often had technology problems and sort assistance at various stores, where the staff after listening to my ramblings looked like they were lining me up for a nursing home.
Recently I had a Netflix and Apple ID and password issue and was dreading going to an electrical store. However, I had to because with all the garbage on normal channels Netflix was my one joy.
I went into Bega Betta Electrical and after patiently listening to my incoherent IT ravings I was amazed. The manager offered to come to my house and fix the problems. He was here for a long period of time but managed to fix the problems all with a kind voice and understanding.
So if you want a store where you are treated with kindness and respect, Betta Electrical is the number one choice.
I am writing on behalf of the management committee of the Tura Beach Flora Reserve to express our admiration of and thanks for the combined efforts of the members of the Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council and NSW Fire and Rescue brigades who were involved in the recent cultural burn in the reserve.
It is hoped that this cooperative project will be the forerunner of an additional way of managing the Australian landscape, particularly around residential areas.
The cool burns require preparation and are labour intensive, but present minimal risk of escalation and of air pollution.
Also we extend our thanks to staff of the Bega Valley Shire Council for facilitating this operation.
I am writing as a concerned participant in the Do Not Harm, Stop Middle Arm protest at Parliament House recently.
As a South Coast GP, I joined fellow health professionals to highlight the health risks of the gas industry, particularly the health implications of the proposed Middle Arm/Beetaloo plant. The protest underscored the significant health hazards posed by the gas sector, exacerbated by the escalating climate crisis.
Climate change-driven events - bushfires, heatwaves, floods - escalate respiratory diseases, mental health issues, and fatalities. The gas industry expansion, such as in the Beetaloo Basin, worsens these problems.
Shockingly, Beetaloo's full operations could emit emissions equivalent to 12 coal-fired power stations annually, a contradiction to our urgent need to divest from fossil fuels.
Research has documented the health risks linked to gas industry pollutants, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Fracking, used for gas extraction, contaminates water with potential birth defects and cancer links.
An open letter signed by over 2300 health professionals urges immediate reevaluation of the Middle Arm gas processing subsidy and intervention to prevent Beetaloo fracking due to insurmountable health risks and climate incompatibility.
As a physician witnessing health impacts of the climate crisis, I implore leaders to prioritise present and future well-being. Our government must reconsider its stance and support climate-friendly industries, aligning with our planet's protection.
The Australian government must halt support for the perilous "gas-led" transition and expedite a truly clean energy transition. Our window for meaningful action is narrowing, and the consequences of inaction are too grave to ignore.
It has been claimed the Uluru Statement is 26 pages and we should be fearful of its contents. It has also been claimed the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement".
This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future".
Accompanying the statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story. No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a First Peoples perspective.
We've been deceived before about a "carbon tax" and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
In many parts of North America, Asia and Europe terrible heat wave conditions, many all time records, are being experienced.
I wonder how many Australians are aware that Australia is a major contributor to the shocking heat wave conditions presently causing havoc in many Northern Hemisphere countries.
Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world and among world leaders exporting liquefied natural gas. Both products being well known to be causing human induced climate change.
