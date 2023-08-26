As a group of athletes from the Special Olympians South Coast group travelled to the 2023 NSW State Ten Pin Bowling competition, excitement began to run high.
On the weekend of August 20 and 21, approximately 200 athletes from 12 regions across NSW gathered for the competition.
Of the grand total, twelve of them had travelled up from the South Coast club, which was considered a much smaller group than some which sported 40 athletes.
"We might be a small club, but our guys do our region proud," she said.
Ms Godwin said the competition was organised so that each person played against others of his or her own ability.
Ms Godwin said it had been fantastic to see so many athletes getting together for the competition and found the environment to be positive, supportive and happy.
"I don't have the words to report the 'magic' that happens when 200 people with Intellectual Disability compete for 'sheep stations', everyone out to win but with such great sportsmanship," she said.
In singles Amy Foot and Alisha Tetley won gold, with it being Ms Tetley's for competition as a new member, meanwhile Steve Malmo who was also competing for the first time won second place.
Liz Godwin won bronze for the singles division which was a special moment for the athlete as it was her first time competing without bumpers. Cameron Banson also won bronze in the singles and like other players it had been his first state competition.
Meanwhile in the doubles category Amy Foot and Hayley Badenoch won gold, Steve Malmo and Cameron Banson won silver and bronze was awarded to Alisha Tetley and Liz Godwin.
Other athletes, Peter, Michell, Amy, Hayley, Josh and Heid all received ribbons for their efforts against other talented bowlers.
Ms Godwin said competitions and events like these reminded the club how much they appreciated funding, local support and the work put in by volunteers.
"These guys are only able get to these competitions and achieve these outstanding results due to the dedication of the volunteers and the local community who have supported us," she said.
"It's truly inspiring and heart-warming to be with this group, seeing the athletes give it their best and seeing how significant it was for them," she said.
Ms Godwin said Special Olympics, South Coast were going to be hosting a Regional 10 pin bowling competition in Ulladulla in October.
"We are really looking forward to other regions visiting us just like we always travel to them," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.