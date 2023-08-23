Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Traffic
Updated

Man dead after car crash on Princes Highway, north of Moruya

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:36am, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions after a car crash at about 6am on Thursday, August 24. Picture via Transport NSW
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions after a car crash at about 6am on Thursday, August 24. Picture via Transport NSW

A 25-year-old man has died following a single-car crash on the Princes Highway, north of Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.