Bega Valley RFS, National Parks crews fighting fire near Old Hut Creek Road, Nullica

By Denise Dion
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:06pm
UPDATE, 5pm: A fire burning south-west of Pambula remains at alert level, Rural Fire Service authorities have confirmed.

