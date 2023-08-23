UPDATE, 5pm: A fire burning south-west of Pambula remains at alert level, Rural Fire Service authorities have confirmed.
The bushfire is burning in the Nullica area near Old Hut Creek Road.
Firefighters are securing containment, and will be supported by heavy machinery and water bombing aircraft until Thursday evening, August 24.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service firefighters are also on the fire ground and will remain until the fire is out.
RFS Far South Coast acting district manager Chris Anderson said there was no threat to surrounding properties, however smoke will settle in valleys west of Eden overnight.
Earlier: Bega Valley RFS crews are dealing with a fire in the South East National Park, south west of Pambula.
The RFS was alerted to the bushfire early on Wednesday, August 23 from a triple 000 call.
The fire is in the vicinity of Old Hut Creek Road, Nullica and about 6 kilometres south west of Nethercote with the wind currently south westerly.
Bega RFS control said it has four appliances on site and further appliances are inbound from National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The fire is estimated to be about 2 hectares at this stage but is located in fairly rugged country in the South East National Park.
Although there was lightning around late the previous evening, the RFS said it was unsure of the cause at this stage.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
