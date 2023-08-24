Bega District News
Edge FM celebrates 30th anniversary with open day

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 24 2023
Frank, Fred, Andrew, Brad and John in the Edge FM broadcast studio ahead of their 30th birthday celebrations on August 26. Picture by Ben Smyth
Frank, Fred, Andrew, Brad and John in the Edge FM broadcast studio ahead of their 30th birthday celebrations on August 26. Picture by Ben Smyth

As 93.7 Edge FM Bega Valley Community Radio turns 30, the loyal volunteers and sponsors responsible for blessing your ears every day of the week invite you to attend an anniversary celebration on August 26 from 11am to 3pm.

