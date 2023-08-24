As 93.7 Edge FM Bega Valley Community Radio turns 30, the loyal volunteers and sponsors responsible for blessing your ears every day of the week invite you to attend an anniversary celebration on August 26 from 11am to 3pm.
The station began transmission in 1993 and, by 1995, had an impressive list of presenters entertaining listeners.
Today, Edge FM continues to be an important part of the Bega community and beyond. Since July 2020, they have increased local live shows from nine to 23, with two more new presenters in training.
"We are excited about our 30th anniversary," secretary Frank Scott said.
"As with any voluntary organisation, this is an achievement attributable to many, past and present."
In recognition of those instrumental in the station's development, the day will act as a special reunion for many of the faithful people involved in Edge FM over the years.
Attendees can expect to sing along and dance to live bands, a staple of Edge FM's offering, and stay replenished with a range of food vans, including Wapengo Waffles, Billy and Bloom organic coffee and teas, a barbecue sausage sizzle, and Thai food.
There will also be the opportunity to meet presenters and purchase pre-loved CDs to add to your collection.
"Take the advantage to tour our studios and facilities, view our memorabilia collection, and find out what a DDN is," Mr Scott said.
"Ian Burns 'Fast Eddie', vice president, has organised the bands, so they are all top-class acts with plenty of variety to please all tastes."
Acts include Wild Awkward, Bega District Brass Band, Surg, Ken Oaths & The Profaners, Thai Dancers, Bega Valley Male Choir, Josh Wellington, and Doug McLean.
"Andrew Ogilvie has been collating all his best 'dad' jokes to fire at you as the emcee," Mr Scott said.
The day will be held at the Old Bega Hospital grounds where, in August 1993, the Edge FM studio and transmitter were moved to the nurses' quarters.
There will be no credit card facilities. Please bring cash. You can register for the event at facebook.com/93.7edgefmbega.
Edge FM is a proud supporter of the Bega community.
"In keeping with this concept, we like to support other non-profit organisations where ever we can. Our main source of involvement is our ability to publicise upcoming events," Mr Scott said.
"We offer a free service to all non-profit organisations, such as sporting groups, charities, or musical events."
If you fit any of these categories, please email with details or a flyer that can be read from to promote your organisation.
"We are always eager to help," Mr Scott said.
Edge FM is also grateful for the support of its members, who keep the station afloat. They encourage new members to enrol on the day.
