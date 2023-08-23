After years of work to collate and gather, record, learn, interpret and research local Indigenous languages, Friday, August 18, opened a new chapter in the district as three new South Coast language resources were launched.
During a presentation at Eden Marine High School, resources that could be utilised as soon as Term 4 include children's storybook 'Giiyong Bangari' (Welcome Sun), Healing with Knowledge program, and Plant Knowledges video.
Indigenous elder and chairman of Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council, Uncle BJ Cruse, provided the Welcome to Country, and taught different Indigenous words and their definitions, from "Yuin", an Aboriginal person on the coast, to "Gubba," a white man on the coast.
Cleansing the area from bad spirits and negative energy, female Koori dancers from Eden Public and Eden Marine performed two dances, including a women's fishing dance.
Director of Rocky Hall Preschool Jodie Dickinson talked about the creation of a children's storybook called 'Giiyong Bangari' (Welcome Sun), which uses both Yuin language and the English translation among its pages as it tells the story of a wombat.
"[Yuin cultural educator] Nathan Lygon and I had a vision that learning language and culture in the early years was crucial for systemic change in current education systems," Ms Dickinson said.
READ ALSO:
"It feels like this vision has come to reality."
Aunty Alison Simpson, cultural advisor for Eden Marine and Eden Public School, shared her journey on developing the Healing with Knowledge program, and its importance for increasing cultural, historical, and ecological knowledge.
"The basis of 'Healing with Knowledge' is trying to embed cultural knowledge into our young people in order to strengthen their cultural identity," Aunty Alison said.
"When an Aboriginal child or Aboriginal people have strong cultural identity, that helps with healing intergenerational trauma.
READ ALSO:
"Country and everything in it and from it is essential to our being."
Aunty Stacy Muscat, Aboriginal education officer for Eden Marine, shared the Plant Knowledges resource video created by Yanda Biratj language group, which provides a way for young people to gain an understanding about local plants and how they're used.
Proud Bidijigal woman Emma Stewart said it was a great privilege to be part of the project.
"I think that we all came with an open heart and an open mind, a willingness to share and empower our people and our culture," Aunty Emma said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.