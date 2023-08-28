Bega District News
Dinesh Moylan's one-man show is at Navigate Arts in Tanja

By Marion Williams
August 29 2023 - 8:59am
Amateur DIY psychotherapist Dinesh Moylan invites you into his backyard shed for a look at his mind stripped down to bare bolts on the workbench. His one-man show of songs, stories and jokes, Under the Bonnet, is on at Navigate Arts Tanja on Saturday, September 2. Picture supplied
Under the Bonnet is a one-man show of songs and stories that shares hard-learnt tools for better mental health.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

