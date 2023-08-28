Under the Bonnet is a one-man show of songs and stories that shares hard-learnt tools for better mental health.
Writer and musician Dinesh Moylan has lived in the Far South Coast for 45 years.
He credits his toolbox of techniques with overcoming a "pretty extreme experience" when he was alone in his home, deep in the bush, as fire ripped through nearby Cobargo on New Year's Eve 2019.
Decades of practicing detachment from obsessive thinking, learnt through dealing with anxiety and depression, helped him to ignore fearful thoughts and panic and instead focus on surviving the fire.
His mother, also a writer, was hospitalised with multiple sclerosis when he was aged 10 and she died eight years later.
The eight-year ordeal "tore the family apart and I grew very depressed".
In the early 1970s there was no information or support for depression.
"I ended up in hospital after over-dosing."
He was told not to do it again and left to figure out things for himself.
"I had my first meditation experience through LSD and became interested in meditation."
Sitting in Lotus position to meditate did not work.
He began experimenting with active meditation techniques such as the Rajneesh Dynamic Meditation, developed by the infamous Indian guru, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, now known as Osho.
For Mr Moylan it is things like snorkelling to watch the colours and movement of the ocean around him or playing a couple of songs on his guitar that slow down his mind.
For other people it might be fishing or walking the dog.
"Part of the show is communicating those practical things I have found," Mr Moylan said.
A mental health episode or diagnosis doesn't have to be a life sentence. It can be the first paragraph of a new story, the journey towards healing, self-discovery and meaning.- Dinesh Moylan
Mr Moylan has wanted to do the show for a while because people have found his stories useful.
He has done something similar "but not as revealing".
"I have waited for a long time to tell a more detailed story than is possible to do with a five-minute song," Mr Moylan said.
He has written 11 songs which he will intersperse with wild tales of his decades-long journey and, unlikely, jokes.
"I am trying to break it up so it is entertaining as well as informative," he said.
Under the Bonnet incorporates beautiful projections made by Narooma artist Cat Wilson.
Mr Moylan will perform Under the Bonnet at Navigate Arts at the Old Tanja Church at 6.30pm on Saturday, September 2.
More details can be found at Navigate Arts' website and tickets from humantix.
If this story has raised issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
