88 players braved the elements for Legacy's golf day in Narooma

By Legacy Narooma
August 22 2023 - 1:40pm
The winning team - M Pearson, M Carson, A Sharp and L Gamble - with Dierdre Landells OAM, a member of Narooma's Legacy group. Picture supplied
Despite chilly temperatures, wind and early rain, 88 people came out to support Legacy's 13th annual golf day in Narooma.

