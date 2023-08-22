Despite chilly temperatures, wind and early rain, 88 people came out to support Legacy's 13th annual golf day in Narooma.
The charity golf day was held at the beautiful Narooma Golf Course on Friday, August 18.
If the laughter and cheering heard on the course was any indication, I think most players had a fun day.
A big thank-you to the many Narooma and Bermagui businesses who provided so many prizes.
Some players did really well.
Jan Shevlin and G Holmes won $100 for their straight drives on the 6th, kindly sponsored by Two Brothers Tyres and Auto.
The $1000 hole in one prize, sponsored by South Coast Outdoor Products was not won.
Thanks to the generosity of the players, sponsors and helpers, $4.500 was raised on the day.
This is a big help so Legacy can continue to provide assistance and support for the partners and families of deceased or incapacitated veterans.
The winning team was M Pearson, M Carson, A Sharp and L Gamble.
The runner-up team was M Grant, M Olsen, P Grant and R Stalton.
The best medley team was C Hendra, G Lanham, D Alexander and A Alexander.
The best ladies team- L Taylor, R Giblet, N Harris and L Shortridge.
