Tura Beach Country Club is playing host to the NSW/ACT PGA Associates Championships next week.
Held from August 28 to September 1, the event will see more than 100 up and coming golf professionals compete over four days, for $35,000 in prize money.
The event will start on Monday with PGA players teaming up with amateur players from Tura Beach, Merimbula and Pambula in a four ball, best ball ambrose-style event.
From Tuesday to Friday the PGA players will compete daily, over 18 holes, to determine the eventual winner of the championship event.
David Barker, senior state manager of PGA Australia, said he was delighted to be bringing the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship to the Sapphire Coast.
"It is a region with amazing golf courses and a strong tournament history, having hosted the NSW PGA Championship for multiple years during the mid-2000s," he said.
The coastal layout of the Tura Beach course will be sure to test the field of 100-plus PGA associates, consisting of both men and women who are looking to pursue a career as a PGA professional."
Coinciding with the event, Australian Golf Digest will be running a six-page article featuring the Tura Club and course.
It's anticipated the event will generate additional tourism for the area and help to showcase all the Sapphire Coast has to offer.
Visitors and guests are welcome to head to the Tura Beach Country Club the club, wander around the course and watch potential future pros play throughout the tournament.
For more information visit the Tura Beach Country Club website.
