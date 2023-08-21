Lynch's Hotel is an institution in Narooma so there was much interest in learning about its 120-year history at a recent history talk.
Helen Ryan, a member of the Narooma Historical Society, is particularly interested in genealogy and was asked to research the history of the Lynch family in 2004.
That informed her talk at Narooma Library on August 9.
Lynch's was established by William Joseph Lynch and his wife Jane.
They married in 1882 and initially lived at his parents' homestead in Mogo.
In 1884 William built a sawmill at Forsters Bay with his three brothers.
Over time, he built a small house for Jane and their growing family, as well as a store that Jane ran.
The mill operated until 1894, by which time William and Jane had seven children.
In 1895 they built a larger house in Narooma where Lynch's Hotel is today.
Jane opened another store and William opened a bakery and established a blacksmiths on the corner of Montague Street.
In 1903 he obtained a liquor licence and converted their home to the Coronation Hotel.
When their son Leo married in 1913, they bought the Criterion Hotel in Moruya for Leo to manage.
William died at the Criterion in 1916.
During their 35-year marriage, they had 11 children.
William left the Narooma hotel to his five daughters.
In 1926, Imelda, who was born in the house in 1895, bought out her sisters and took over the running.
Ms Ryan said because Imelda was unmarried, she could not have a liquor licence until about 1930 so her mother was the licensee of what was now Lynch's and lived there.
"It went from strength to strength with tourists coming in," Ms Ryan said.
Imelda was very proud of the many famous people who stayed there, including judges, MPs, sports and businessmen.
She never married, was very strict and had a swear box on the bar.
"She retired in about 1963 to her house on the hill next to the Post Office,' Ms Ryan said.
The house afforded views across to Lynch's where she was born.
"After she gave up the hotel she was on various committees and good causes," Ms Ryan said.
According to the book Narooma's Past, written by Laurelle Pacey, Imelda leased the hotel several times before selling it to Harold Tinson in 1980.
Imelda passed away in 1992.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
