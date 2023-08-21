What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for August 22-28

Yumi Umiumare and David Hewitt present inexplicabiliTEA- improvisation through rhythm, dance and Japanese Tea Ceremony at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Tanja. 5pm-6pm. $20 via Humanitix
Dean Gray at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Southern Sounds at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Jamie Parkinson at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
The Spindrift Saga at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8.30pm-10.30pm
Shane Howard with special guest Kate Burke at The Twyford, Merimbula. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets via Trybooking
Greg Kew at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Allan Watts Blues Band at Club Narooma, Narooma. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Laura Hill at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Sapphire Coast Music Society presents an afternoon of Chamber Music from Affinity Ensemble at The Twyford, Merimbula. 2.30pm. Tickets $30 via Trybooking
Dust n Echoes at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 3pm-6pm
Malumba Duo at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
