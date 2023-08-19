When Eden High School Year 12 representatives, Phoebe Clunes and Euan Osten attended the annual Model United Nations Assembly this week, they were given the chance to discuss and debate on several timely United Nations matters and resolutions.
The annual event three day event hosted on August 11 - 13, was organised by Rotary Sunrise Canberra. With the support of Rotary Merimbula, two students from Eden Marine High School joined 13 other schools from Victoria, Queensland, ACT and NSW.
Once there, the young students were sorted into teams of two to three students and tasked to represent a chosen country in a series of mock debates for six UN resolutions.
Phoebe and Euan represented Israel and spoke for and against issues centred on the South China Sea, democracy, environmental crimes, global food security, the elimination of racism and intolerance and the situation in Myanmar.
Eden Marine High School Year 12 adviser, Michelle Bond said the process allowed students to consider issues from outside their experience and what may drive different national perspectives.
"Our students represented the school with passion and conviction, presenting compelling arguments from the perspective of Israel," she said.
"Phoebe and Euan presented arguments that challenged the impression other students may have on Israel and gave a unique perspective on the country's position on the global stage."
The second day of debating was attended by the Australian Human Rights Commissioner, Ms Lorraine Finlay.
At the conclusion of the assembly, the commissioner reflected on the high standard of debate and was full of praise for the participants and their achievements over the two days.
Ms Bond said the school was proud of Phoebe and Euan for their "outstanding contribution to this important event and for their representation of Eden Marine High School".
"This is another great example of the opportunities for Eden Marine High School and the calibre of our students," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
