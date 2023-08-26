Seeing over a hundred kids enthusiastically interact with a powerful a song that celebrates Yamatji language the environment and the need to act on climate action, was a highlight for Australian singer-songwriter Corinne Gibbons.
When Ms Gibbons set her course to New York and Montreal to host a number of musical workshops in July, she didn't anticipate quite how special and emotional her experiences would be.
Ms Gibbons' visit to Montreal, wherein she hosted a workshop with 140 kids had been a "remarkable experience" for the artist, who said she had loved seeing the kids' fascination with the recording of the One Gener8ion song, All of Us, which they "joyfully interacted with".
"They absolutely loved it, there must have been about 70 seven-year-old kids and seeing the amount of enthusiasm they had as they embraced the song and language was inspiring," she said.
"It was actually a really emotional moment to hear the children singing 'the time is now, today's the day, we really can't afford to look the other way'."
All of Us written and published in 2020, was written by songwriting collaborators One Gener8ion comprising of Yamatji Widi woman Chelsy Atkins, Ricky Bloomfield and Corinne Gibbons, all based in the South Coast NSW.
Ms Gibbons said seeing youth use their voice to communicate the song's message that it would "take all of us to heal this world" had been "quite special".
While Ms Gibbons calls the Far South Coast of NSW home, the artist said she had deep roots in the global independent music scene.
"Cross cultural collaboration is one of my key drivers and I've had the priviledge of working in many different cultures around the world, appreciating the differences and what connects us all," she said.
Ms Gibbons said one of the places she often felt the most inspired and loved travelling to for artistic networking opportunities was New York.
"I've always had a really strong connection with other artists in the USA and things seem to unfold with ease when I am there," she said.
"Seeing all these creative pathways and connections to people, producers and executive producers open up when I'm there, makes me feel so grateful."
READ ALSO:
When Ms Gibbons touched down in the hustle and bustle of the big apple on July 18, she found herself quickly collaborating with artists in a series of workshops.
From her busy time abroad, a highlight had been when she took part in a workshop at New York with Andrew Byrne from Singing Athlete.
"We led a workshop for Broadway musical singers and had talents from both ends of the spectrum," she said.
"From highly trained professionals to people who were just discovering their voice, it was an extraordinary experience."
Ms Gibbons said she had thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Mr Byrne, who she esteemed to be "one of the top neurological experts on the voice in the world".
The next part of Ms Gibbons' trip saw her touching down in the Quebec region in the week of July 24, where she then taught a music workshop for kids at the Dollard Centre for the Arts in Montreal.
Ms Gibbons has been working on a mindfulness musical for children for the past 6 years and one of the songs from the musical titled 'lousy' was a "roaring success" with the kids.
"The comical lyrics really assist young people to find their voice and let it fly," she said.
Ms Gibbons said she had been grateful on the whole for her trip to America and Canada, wherein she partook in several other special performances and workshops during the course of her three week trip.
"I had extraordinary experiences collaborating with so many talented people in the industry and I'm excited to return," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.