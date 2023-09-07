Howard Stanley exudes excitement when he talks about this month's celebrations for Murrah Hall's 120th birthday.
The committee of volunteers who run the community hall have decided to run the celebration in the afternoon and evening.
It will be outdoors in the afternoon for families and then inside for "what is pretty much music, music, music from local musicians," said Mr Stanley, who has been president of the committee since 2010.
Some of the musicians have been playing at the hall for 40 years, for example Martin Fowler and Marco Solo.
"There will be at least three generations of musicians, including people in their 30s who have grown up here playing music like Sam Rees," he said.
"Then there's local soul band Goldie who did their first major gig at the hall and have gone from strength to strength."
The hall has built an enviable reputation as a venue over the years and thanks to successful grant applications it has first-class equipment, lighting and acoustics as well.
Mr Stanley said performers haven't fully recovered from the recent years of bushfires and COVID so ticket sales will help pay for their petrol costs.
"It is a little bit of a respect thing as well.
"Speaking as a performer, it is always the performers who step up and say we will do something to make you feel good," he sad.
Theirs is a precarious existence, always on the edge of poverty.
"People don't think about it but it is important to make a gesture.
"You want to donate your services and we want to give you something for it," Mr Stanley said.
Tickets cost $20 with free entry for kids.
"They are the audiences of tomorrow so we are introducing them to these shows."
The fun starts at 3pm on Saturday, September 9 with a family-friendly picnic outside.
There will be a barbecue, tofu, salad and Murrah Munchies.
Some of the afternoon's highlights include Marco Solo and Djembe Forte African drummers providing music while Noisy Nonna will entertain the kids by performing stories with her wonderful kamishibai.
The music takes centre stage inside from 6pm, with Goldie, Martin Fowler and Louise Hankinson, The Welcome Strangers, Lillian McVeity, The Gulls, Mister Rees and Friends and Hilda!.
Techno DJ Dron Skot will be there too and it will be all the more wonderful for incredible lighting projections by Scott Baker.
