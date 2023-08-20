Narooma RSL sub-Branch commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day

Fifty years on, emotion remains very strong on Vietnam Veterans Day.
Paul Naylor, president of the Narooma RSL sub-Branch, said of the approximately 60,000 personnel who served in the war, "only around 35,000 of us remain and our numbers are continuously dwindling".
The week before another Vietnam veteran had passed away, leaving his widow to read out a poem at the Vietnam Veterans' remembrance service at Club Narooma on Friday, August 18.
Numbers at the remembrance service were boosted by a delegation from Bega RSL sub-Branch.
One of them, Mick Symon, served on the HMAS Sydney taking troops and equipment into Vietnam and returning with wounded soldiers and those who had completed their service, plus damaged machinery.
"We would take about 3000 soldiers in every three months," Mr Symon said.
The ship's whole deck would be covered in trucks and the hangar deck loaded with equipment the troops would need when they landed in Vietnam.
"We were prime targets going up the river just before day break," he said.
They had specialist divers searching for the magnetic mines that the enemy attached to water lilies that floated along the river and could stick to the ship and later explode.
"All the equipment had to be unloaded and put on a pontoon and we had to do it quickly because come night time we were an even bigger target," Mr Symon said.
"It took 22 years for us to get any recognition from the government for being in active service."
During the remembrance service Mr Naylor said he "didn't want to dwell too much on what occurred to some of us on our return home".
"Suffice to say our return was not what we expected.
"It still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth," Mr Naylor said.
Mr Symon said they would bring the troops in at night in most ports.
Sydney's Garden Island however was closed to the public so the returning troops "moved out under cover" after the people protesting outside the island had left.
Mr Naylor said many young people don't know about the Vietnam War.
"It is more than 50 years since some of those young people lost their lives."
