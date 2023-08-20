Narooma RSL sub-Branch commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day

Mick Symon and Ken Witchard from Bega RSL sub-Branch attended the Vietnam Veterans Day service with Narooma RSL sub-Branch at Club Narooma on August 18. Mr Symon served on HMAS Sydney while Mr Witchard missed going to the war by two weeks. "I was still in recruits when they started calling people back and said they wouldn't send any more sailors there," Mr Witchard said. Picture by Marion Williams