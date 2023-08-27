Howard Stanley feels blessed to be president of Murrah Hall for its 120th birthday celebration.
Used as a school for 59 years, over the last 50 years the hall has undergone a remarkable renaissance to become a venue of repute that draws performers and audiences alike.
In fact it is the father of Lily McVeity, one of the musicians performing at the birthday celebration, who was instrumental in giving the hall an identity as a venue during the 1980s and 1990s.
"It was a time of massive expansion" when John McVeity was president, Mr Stanley said.
"Murrah Hall was a like a sandpit, created by alternative people who wanted an outlet for their art and creativity other than a pub or club."
Almost the week that Mr Stanley moved to the Murrah in 2004 he found himself on the hall's committee.
He became president in 2010.
At the time community events were in demand - variety and comedy nights and plays - which suited his background of 30 years in theatre in Melbourne and having a theatre company.
"Around 2014, suddenly there were less community events and more musicians coming, word of mouth, across genres."
With the support of the "fantastic committee" of talented volunteers Mr Stanley began writing grants to fund the hall's "metamorphosis" into south east NSW's "most professionally resourced, safest and clearest-sounding community venue".
South East Arts gave a grant for a PA system, lighting and website.
The Mumbulla Foundation provided funding for stage lights and lighting bars.
"Previously they were jam tins attached to a piece of wood and affixed to the ceiling."
The foundation's grants paid for chairs and large catering pots so that he and the partner of long-term treasurer Mary McLean could make curries, a key fundraiser.
More recently grant applications have focused on hosting free community events to help the community recover from bushfires and COVID.
It is in a remote area so people must make a commitment and they come with an intention of having a good time.
Some people have never been inside the hall because they sit outside with the hall's wonderful atmosphere spilling out like a large lounge room.
"I have never seen anything like it. The way the place works is just fantastic."
"Everyone enjoys it on both sides of the lights," Mr Stanley said.
There is never any rubbish on the floor.
"That says heaps about the audience's relationship with the hall.
"They treat it like it is theirs which is so special."
