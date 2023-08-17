The dramatic explosions of a stolen car disrupted thousands of people in Surf Beach and Sunshine Bay in the early hours on Thursday, August 17.
Two loud explosions reverberated across Surf Beach, Denhams Beach, Sunshine Bay and Casey's Beach as the stolen Toyota RAV-4 burst into flames at about 5.40am.
Sunshine Bay resident Elizabeth was the first to call emergency services after her son alerted her to the torched car.
She said she looked outside to see a car in flames at the intersection of Crosby Drive and George Bass Drive.
"It was so scary, I was praying that nobody was in the car," she said.
Elizabeth said as the intensity of the fire grew, explosions became louder and the car's horn was continuously sounding.
Rural Fire Service brigades and Fire and Rescue attended the fire, which was extinguished quickly. The car was towed from the scene at about 7.30am.
A police spokesperson the car was stolen on Wednesday (August 16) from an address in Kiama Heights.
Police are continuing their inquiries and ask anyone with information to contact South Coast police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
