Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Torched stolen car explodes in Far South Coast town, disrupting thousands in early hours

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Explosions were heard across Surf Beach and neighbouring suburbs at about 5.40pm on August 17. Picture supplied
Explosions were heard across Surf Beach and neighbouring suburbs at about 5.40pm on August 17. Picture supplied

The dramatic explosions of a stolen car disrupted thousands of people in Surf Beach and Sunshine Bay in the early hours on Thursday, August 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.