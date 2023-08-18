Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Melbourne's Affinity Quartet recently won major prizes in four international string competitions and in July they were the first Australians to win the the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition in its 32-year history. Affinity Quartet will perform at Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Sunday, September 3. The dynamic group's performance style will lift you up and place you back on solid ground after a journey through the works of Mozart, Janek and Mendelssohn. Doors and bar open at 1.30pm for the 2pm performance. Tickets cost $55 ($45 concession) with free entry to 16-years and under (but booking required). Buy tickets at www.fourwinds.com.au/whats-on