Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Youth Fest
Cobargo, August 19
The youth fest will celebrate the opening of the new multi-use basketball and netball court. There will be live music, prize giveaways, BBQ, basketball and lots more. The fun starts at 11am. It will also see the first heat of the Valley Vibes Music Competition.
Chisel tribute
Bermagui, August 19
The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show has been touring Australia since 1990 and is coming to Bermagui. A night not to miss, 8pm until late in the Bermagui Country Club Auditorium. Tickets on sale now $35 via the club.
Film Festival
Merimbula, August 19
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions. Two sessions of screenings will be shown at the Picture Show Man with a Q&A by filmmakers and others, drinks and the awards ceremony at nearby The Twyford. Tickets for screenings, festival drinks and awards at farsouthfilmfestival.com.
Hash House Harriers running group
Pambula, August 19
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers next run/walk will be at 2pm Saturday - meet at the car park outside the Top Pub at Pambula. All welcome. Further info: Pete 0408 289 562.
Edge FM 30th
Old Bega Hospital, August 26
Join the celebrations in the Old Bega Hospital grounds as community radio station Edge FM celebrates 30 years of bringing you the best music and entertainment across the Bega Valley. Meet the Edge presenters and tour the studios. Lots of live entertainment, Men's Shed barbecue, Thai food and coffee van on site. 11am until 3pm. Located on Corkhill Place, Bega.
Austen Tayshus
Tura Beach, August 26
Renowned stand-up comedian Austen Tayshus is performing at the Tura Beach Country Club on Saturday, August 26, from 6.30pm. Known for his acerbic wit and polarising commentary on social issues. Tickets for dinner and a show, or show only, available at turabeachcountryclub.com.au, or check in with club reception.
Birdwatching
Kianinny, August 26
Tiny Zoo is hosting a Birdwatching for Beginners Workshop at Kianinny Bush Cottages on Saturday, August 26, 10am. Learn the basics of birdwatching, the tools to use to help spot and identify our feathered friends and explore the ethics of birdwatching. Then set out along various bush trails in a coastal forest to look for birds. Bookings at tinyzoo.com.au/booknow
Old School Museum
Merimbula, August 28
Take a look at the ongoing work at the Old School Museum, Merimbula as part of the museum's monthly meeting on Monday, August 28 at 2pm. This is an opportunity to have a 'sneak peek' at ongoing work. The accessibility entrance is now complete and exhibitions are changing in line with this work. Afternoon tea will be served and all are welcome.
Threatened species
Eden Library, August 31
Join local ecologist Andrew Morrison from National Parks and Wildlife to hear about the glossy black cockatoo and other threatened species. Learn about how citizen scientists can get involved in supporting this beautiful cockatoo. Children and families are welcome and can get hands-on with a simple nature craft activity. Free to attend, from 10.30am.
Panboola: Renewal exhibition
Bega, September 2 - 20
Come and see the colourful new works of local artist Hilary Peterson featured in Spiral Gallery, which explore the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area, Panboola, in Pambula. The exhibition also pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat.
Affinity Quartet perform at Four Winds
Bermagui, September 3
Melbourne's Affinity Quartet recently won major prizes in four international string competitions and in July they were the first Australians to win the the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition in its 32-year history. Affinity Quartet will perform at Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Sunday, September 3. The dynamic group's performance style will lift you up and place you back on solid ground after a journey through the works of Mozart, Janek and Mendelssohn. Doors and bar open at 1.30pm for the 2pm performance. Tickets cost $55 ($45 concession) with free entry to 16-years and under (but booking required). Buy tickets at www.fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
Art show
September 26 to October 6
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold its next exhibition and sale at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. The show will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. This art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft. A large variety of artworks will include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts. Smaller items such as cards will also be for sale. Make time to view this exhibition and support the local talented artists of Merimbula and District.
Kurt Fearnley
Merimbula, October 14
Join Paralympian Kurt Fearnley for an evening of talk and dinner at Club Sapphire Saturday, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm. Cost adults $35 u18s $20, ticket includes dinner, available at stickytickets.com.au. The evening is in support of the Sapphire Coast Youth Development Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.