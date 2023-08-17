Merimbula lawn bowler Reese Finn-Young became the youngest person to contest the final of the Australian Indoor Singles Championships this week.
While the result didn't roll her way, she earned deserved praise from Bowls Australia's chairman of selectors.
At only 16, Reese finished runner up against 29-year-old Samantha Atkinson from Richmond Union, Victoria, who won 10-5, 9-4 in the women's final played on Thursday, August 17.
READ ALSO:
Lawn bowls development officer Michael Wilks was driving to Dubbo for the junior state seven-a-side tournament - Reese's next outing - when his phone began buzzing with messages of congratulations.
"The amount of messages I've had from people all over Australia, that have been watching her, and are just so blown away by her composure [is amazing]," Wilks said.
"I just had a message then from Steve Glasson, who's the current Australian chairman of selectors, and he sent me a message just congratulating on her demeanor and concentration and the way she carries herself.
"That's a pretty good tick to have, saying how impressed he is of her."
Stephen John Glasson OAM won the Australian National Indoor Championship nine times (1994, 1997-1999, 2001-2005), was the number one ranked player in Australia between 1997 and 2005, world number one in 2004, and is currently the Australian national bowls coach.
Wilks said it is very high praise to have such a figure in the sport of lawn bowls praising your performance, and was a testament to the dedication and commitment his Zone 7 team puts in.
"The other girl played well, there's no doubt about that, a couple of little things didn't go her way, and the other girl got a little bit of luck on a couple of occasions," Wilks said.
READ ALSO:
"Reese had a couple of very near misses off shots, and sometimes you just need that little rough of the green to go your way."
Bowls Australia commentator and Australian international lawn bowler Barrie Lester was also highly impressed by Reese's performance.
"She's playing beyond her years on the biggest stage of all," he said during the game.
Reese was superb in her semi-final the previous day against 2014 runner-up Kay Moran, a bowler 33 years her senior.
The Merimbula and Tathra bowlers on the road with Wilks, who are part of Zone 7, stretching from Berry to Mallacoota, and inland to Jindabyne, were ecstatic with their teammate's achievements, and Wilks said they had huge futures ahead of them as well.
Wilks hoped children and adults considering playing lawn bowls were inspired to give it a go.
"At the moment there's her, her mum's going to start playing, and her grandparents play. There's three generations that are all out on the green enjoying a game of bowls together," Wilks said.
"That's probably the beauty of our sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.