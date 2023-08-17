The polls are increasingly reporting a win for the No campaign.
The very sad fact is that many white Australians are simply disinterested, know and care little, about the First Peoples of this country.
Noel Pearson said recently that his people are the "most unloved" in this land and maybe that is evidenced in the polls.
The slogan "if you don't know, vote no" is just pathetically shallow, dismissive and intellectually lazy. Kerry O'Brien has made the absolutely reasonable response "find out".
He and Thomas Mayo have written a small and very readable handbook "The Voice to Parliament" and for those more inclined to delve deeper Megan Davis and George Williams, two of Australia's best known constitutional experts, have written "Everything You Need To Know About The Uluru Statement From The Heart".
The Voice is no threat to the 97 per cent of us who are not Indigenous.
It simply asks us to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people as the first people of this land (an indisputable fact) in the Constitution and secondly that a body (The Voice) be enshrined in the Constitution, set up to comment on and offer advice to Parliament on matters relevant to Indigenous people. This right cannot be easily removed, as it could be if it were simply legislated.
It is not a "third chamber" and all submissions can be rejected or adopted, in whole or in part, by the parliament.
Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders have never had any significant say in how they have been treated and to say that they have been treated badly is a massive understatement.
It is time to give them a fair go.
Imagine if the arrivals had listened to the example from the First People who received them with an open, albeit apprehensive heart, on a land that they believed owned them, not that they owned the land.
Imagine if messages that were borne from knowing that nature is our greatest teacher had been heard and imagine how much improved would be the state of human relations and the condition of this ancient land, had those voices been heard.
As an artist who has collaborated, by invitation, extensively with First Nations people in cities and remote communities, there is much to value in cues of trust. These people have always given me a 'fair go' to prove my worth in their over-governed communities where their agency is clipped like the wings of a bird.
I have grown a deeper understanding of all that is from a culture that holds at its heart the wellbeing of this land. Their values are what the world needs now.
I was 24 years old in 1988, I arrived with an intention to learn from these people. Art was a bridge and they let this stranger in to their hearts. My experiences and world view are better for having chosen trust.
Yes is a powerful force for the extraordinary.
Couldn't agree more with the sentiments and information presented at the Bega protest against native forest logging last Friday.
The practice as it currently stands makes zero sense no matter which lens you apply - it loses money and requires massive subsidies to continue; is unsustainable; removes our best carbon sequestration mechanism; employs very few to operate large machines; and destroys native animal habitat.
Additionally some Asian cultures highly value native forests since they have researched the benefits to human health of spending time therein.
So they preserve their own forests and buy Australia's for 20 cents/tree to meet their fibre needs.
How stupid is it to export our beautiful and immune-boosting forests for a (sad) song? End native forest logging now!
Be mindful of wildlife when driving. My husband and I experienced a very distressing scene recently on our way to church.
I noticed a kangaroo lying in the ditch on Sapphire Coast Drive but with its head up so obviously alive. Upon closer inspection we saw that one of its back legs was torn off at the joint and the broken bone fully exposed. Just horrible!
We don't know how long it had been there, perhaps overnight. Of course the poor roo had to be euthanised.
Please drivers, slow down, watch carefully and if you do hit an animal and it's not dead, do the right and humane action and call WIRES. I understand you can also call the local police if you can't connect with WIRES.
The Minderoo Foundation reports that Australians generate 60kg of single-use plastic waste per person per year, more than any other country.
And appallingly, only 13 per cent of this plastic waste is recycled. The rest ends up in landfill, or worse, in the ocean and even inside our own bodies. But it doesn't have to be this way.
By committing to reduce our plastic consumption, we can each become part of the change we want to see in the world.
Every choice to refuse plastics helps to create a wave of awareness about sustainability. Together we can break away from plastic dependency and create a healthier future with cleaner oceans and thriving wildlife.
Let's make a difference, one plastic-free choice at a time.
