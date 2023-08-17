A Tathra woman who assaulted a police officer is "horrified" by what she did, a Bega court has heard.
Karen Goodwin, 47, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 15, and pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty, relating to an incident on May 13, 2023.
The court heard police had responded to reports of a verbal altercation at her property between 5-6pm that day.
Goodwin's solicitor Ines Chiumento said while her client was "really upset" with her partner, the attending police "unfortunately became the target of her lashing out".
She said Goodwin had written a letter of apology to the police soon after the altercation expressing her great remorse.
Magistrate Doug Dick said what happened had been "unsavoury".
"I have regard to your apology and that you're horrified at what you've done," he said.
"I trust you to make decisions about your future and that they are the right decisions."
Goodwin was convicted and fined $1000.
Read more Court and Crime here
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.