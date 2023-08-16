Group 16 has announced the schedule for this weekend's rugby league preliminary finals.
All finals will be played at Bill Smyth Oval in Narooma on Sunday, August 20.
Women's League Tag
10.30am - Tathra She Eagles v Bombala High Heelers.
(Winner goes through to the grand final to play the Bega Chicks)
Under 18s
11.45am - Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs v Batemans Bay Tigers.
(Winner goes through to the grand final to play Bega Roosters)
Reserve grade
1.15pm - Tathra Sea Eagles v Bombala Blue Heelers.
(Winner goes through to the grand final to play Eden Tigers)
First grade
2.45pm - Eden Tigers v Tathra Sea Eagles
(Winner goes through to play Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in the grand final).
The Group 16 2023 grand finals in all senior grades will be played at Bega Recreation Ground on Sunday, August 27.
