Authors of the Rocky Hall up against the elements summer 2019/2020 photobook announce reprint

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:00pm
Rocky Hall up against the elements summer 2019/2020 is being officially reprinted. In picture: Helen Carey, Carly Baker and Wendy Whitby during the initial book launch in February 2023. Picture by P. McIver
Following the sellout success of Rocky Hall's bushfire photobook, the Rocky Hall Community Association has announced a reprint.

