Following the sellout success of Rocky Hall's bushfire photobook, the Rocky Hall Community Association has announced a reprint.
The photo book dubbed Rocky Hall up against the elements summer 2019/2020 was put together by three long-time Rocky Hall residents, Carly Baker, Helen Carey and Wendy Whitby.
The book was released on February 25 as a limited edition and while 180 had pre-ordered their books, the 225 copies were sold within the week of the launch.
"The first print run sold out within a week and there has been a constant demand from those who missed out," she said.
Ms Carey said several dedicated members had gathered their energies to organise a reprint and are now inviting the general community to support the campaign.
"Since our initial print run costs have increased and we have priced the book to cover all necessary expenses with minimum return to the association," she said.
"Here is your chance for you or someone you know to support this reprint campaign," she said.
Ms Carey said those interested in supporting them had three options they could choose from via the Chuffed crowdfunding platform, titled Book reprint: Rocky Hall up against the elements.
The first option offers people the chance to purchase a copy of the book valued at $55, the second option offers purchase a book and postage deal valued at $65 and the third was a donate only option.
The campaign and options to purchase copies of the book or donate, will be open to the public until 5 pm on September 5, 2023.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.