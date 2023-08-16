Blasting Carrie Underwood through the speakers and buckled into the seats of 'Short Fuse', a 1992 Holden Nova, factory blue but currently appearing dusty brown, 23-year-olds Sam Orchard and Shaniqua Salis are raising money in the 34th Kidney Kar Rally.
"I didn't really know much about kidney disease or kidney health prior to doing the rally, but my uncle [Dave] has done it for several years, and he has been trying to encourage me to come along because it is a really good cause and a really good event," Sam said.
"Having done the rally, I've learnt heaps about kidney disease, how it affects the kids, how Kidney Health Australia actually gives back to it, and you're on the road with an amazing community of people.
"I raised just under 10 grand last year, so to beat that is pretty amazing."
Kidney Health Australia's Kidney Kar Rally is one of Australia's longest running charity car rallies, and helps to raise money for the Kidney Kids and Youth Program, which provides young people opportunities to connect with others like them, build strong support networks, and develop confidence and self-esteem to manage their condition.
The field of 39 rally cars began in Mudgee before travelling to Oberon, Yass, and Batemans Bay, and were expected to arrive at Eden Sports and Recreation Club at 3.30pm on Thursday, August 17, before leaving on Friday morning to continue their 3000km journey across regional New South Wales.
Since its inception, the rally has raised more than $15million for the Kids and Youth Program, and the target this year was to lift that tally by another $400,000 to support events like the national Kidney Kids Camp.
Describing 'Short Fuse' as an old and decrepit vehicle with high mileage that looked like it's on its last legs, Sam said her team's 1992 Holden Nova was one of the most reliable cars in the rally, in a field of Subarus, a Mustang, Nissan Pulsars, Ford Fairlanes and Holden Commodores.
"[Our car is] pretty much factory," Sam said, "I've tried to spice it up by adding a few V8 symbols on it, but it's just a four-cylinder petrol."
Other teams participating include 'The Big Boppers', 'Sister Act', 'Nook Amigos', the lime green and purple 'Gravel Muncher', two drivers dressed like pink gorillas, and 'LTD Limo Movie Stars' dressed in suits similar to the Blues Brothers.
"There are three to four rally stages per day and those are primarily on the shire roads or through the state forests, so it's heaps dusty, heaps dirty, a bit of mud, a few river crossings," Sam said.
"It's not so much us getting out in the car, that's an added bonus, it's more the fact you actually meet some of the Kidney Kids, and you know the money is going to a good cause."
To donate to the rally for Kidney Health Australia's Kids and Youth Program, visit kidneykarrally.org.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
