Teams rally together to raise thousands for kidney disease with 3000km trip across regional NSW

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Sam Orchard and Shaniqua Salis in their car 'Short Fuse,' which is covered in the decals and logos from some of their sponsors. Picture supplied
Blasting Carrie Underwood through the speakers and buckled into the seats of 'Short Fuse', a 1992 Holden Nova, factory blue but currently appearing dusty brown, 23-year-olds Sam Orchard and Shaniqua Salis are raising money in the 34th Kidney Kar Rally.

Local News

