A traffic incident at Cuttagee Bridge near Bermagui has caused minor damage to the bridge's king post and part of the railing.
The damaged section has been marked and Bega Valley Shire Council said its bridge crew would begin repairs this week.
Traffic control will be in place during repair works from Wednesday to Friday, August 16-18. Road users should expect minor delays.
Council reminded motorists to drive with caution and to stay within the 10kmh speed limit while crossing Cuttagee Bridge.
The single-lane timber crossing has been part of a long-running argument over potential demolition, replacement and the significant cost involved.
It also became an election talking point in March 2023 when Labor promised $15million towards the "repair and restoration of the bridge in line with its heritage position", while Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick advocated for the two-lane concrete structure touted as a more suitable and resilient option.
In 2022, Bega Valley Shire Council estimated the cost to replace or renew Cuttagee Bridge was in the order of $20million. It was also made clear the council was in no position to contribute funding itself.
