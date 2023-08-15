Bega District News
Historic Cuttagee Bridge near Bermagui damaged in traffic incident

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:36pm
A traffic incident at Cuttagee Bridge near Bermagui has caused minor damage to the bridge's king post and part of the railing.

