A Bega man in his late 80s won't be getting behind the wheel again after being caught drink driving this month.
Kevin James Sheehan, who turns 90 in September, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 15, dressed neatly in a grey suit jacket and wearing military service medals on his chest.
Walking slowly and using a cane, he was assisted to the bench by a support worker where Magistrate Doug Dick made sure the elderly man could hear the charge he was facing.
Mr Sheehan pleaded guilty to the drink driving offence, which related to an incident on August 3 at Tarraganda where he was found to be almost triple the legal limit.
Pulled over by highway patrol, Mr Sheehan was unable to provide a sufficient sample volume for the roadside breath test, but breath analysis at Bega Police Station returned a reading of 0.134.
Magistrate Dick highlighted that it was not Mr Sheehan's first time offending behind the wheel.
"There's actually a long list of offences right back to 1970," Mr Dick said holding up Mr Sheehan's record.
That record included several instances of drink driving, speeding, running red lights and failing to submit to roadside breath tests.
Mr Sheehan replied saying he had experienced "traumatic times" in recent years with the death of his wife and his sister, and he was "gutted" to have again slipped up.
"I've never had an accident in my life - I've just made some mistakes," he said.
"I am very sorry for my sins. I'm not a bad bloke."
Mr Sheehan went on to say that he understood he was unlikely to ever drive again as he had macular degeneration and had been told it was unlikely he would pass his next driver's licence medical exam.
"If I can't drive again, I won't drive again. I have my scooter to get around now and that will do me fine," he said.
Magistrate Dick showed some leniency by not issuing any fines for the matter.
However, he imposed a 12 month disqualification period, noting Mr Sheehan would only be permitted to regain his licence after that time if he could pass the medical - both men acknowledging that was highly unlikely.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
