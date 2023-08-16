Small fry's big trophy haul at fishing club presentation

Numerous whales have been sighted off Tura Beach cavorting with tremendous jumps and tail and fluke slapping.
Mostly seen when it is choppy at sea and thought to be a means of communication to other pods.
These whales are moving south and must herald the start of the annual migration from the Great Barrier Reef to Antarctica.
Meanwhile, yellowfin tuna have been taken from the edge of the continental shelf north off Tathra and off Green Cape with striped tuna further out. Water temperatures remain about 18 degrees.
The club held its presentation night at the Lakeview Hotel on Saturday evening.
Congratulations to Logan Walker taking out the club and small fry championships. At 10 years of age Logan is classified as a "small fry" (under 11 years).
This is the first time in recorded history that a small fry has taken out the club championship. Logan is pictured above struggling to hold all his trophies!
Beside him is Corey Walker, his father, who won the shore based championship and the male member championship.
Pictured behind is Shelby Edwards, winner of the junior championship (under 16) and beside him is Merrily Bell, lady club champion.
Last but not least is Leon Leondiou, winner of the lake and beach championship.
Good size ocean flathead are difficult to find, the only advice is to try the deeper waters off Long Point, Tura Beach Golf Course and Kianinny.
Snapper and morwong can be found off White Rock near Kianniny, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards, Boyds Tower and Mowarry.
Some nice luderick are running in the shallows along from Mitchies to the Causeway. Best time is near the top of the rising tide using stringy weed.
Dusky flathead, some over 50cm, have reported from the shallows in the Merimbula Top Lake and there remain a good lot of sizeable Australian salmon (60cm) that in this part of the lake are feeding.
Salmon together with nice tailor can be taken on small white bait type soft plastics and silver metal spinners. Look for bird activity to find the schools.
Trevally can be found in the deeper waters. With lots of floating weed, trolling is difficult and using small whitebait like soft plastic or unweighted pilchards bring the best results.
The large swarms of salmon seem to have left our waters for pastures further north but some nice fish can be taken off our local beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings.
Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results. A good beach rig is a paternoster style with pilchard bait plus a popper.
Some good drummer, salmon and tailor are available to rock fishers off the headlands.
