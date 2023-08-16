Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Small fry's big trophy haul at fishing club presentation

Updated August 16 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angling champions at the MBGLAC annual presentation night. Picture supplied
Angling champions at the MBGLAC annual presentation night. Picture supplied

Numerous whales have been sighted off Tura Beach cavorting with tremendous jumps and tail and fluke slapping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.