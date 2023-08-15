Bega District News
1916 edition of The Anzac Book donated to the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's pre-loved bookshop

By Damian McGill
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:33am
IT'S not often a rare piece of Australian military history is placed in your hands - just ask the volunteers from the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's pre-loved bookshop.

