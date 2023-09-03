Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Yuin elder Guboo Ted Thomas heavily influenced Sean Burke

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the banners at Parliament House in Canberra where the Gulaga (Mount Dromedary) Protection Group protested. Picture supplied
One of the banners at Parliament House in Canberra where the Gulaga (Mount Dromedary) Protection Group protested. Picture supplied

Yuin elder Guboo Ted Thomas is well-known for campaigning to protect sacred sites on the South Coast. He also heavily influenced Sean Burke who played a big role in stopping logging on Gulaga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.