Far South Film Festival celebrates regional filmmakers

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:23am, first published 9:15am
Wallagoot's Alfie Tait wrote and directed youth sci fi film There is no future. As well as being one of 14 finalists, he is a panellist in a Q&A session at the Far South Film Festival in Merimbula on Saturday, August 19. Picture supplied
Six filmmakers from NSW and Victoria will share their insights at two Q&A panels at the Far South Film Festival.

