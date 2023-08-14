Six filmmakers from NSW and Victoria will share their insights at two Q&A panels at the Far South Film Festival.
The festival will be held in Merimbula on Saturday, August 19.
The Q&A sessions are very popular with audiences, providing insights into the filmmaking process and how the films were developed from concept to production to selection as a finalist at the festival.
Audience members will have the unique opportunity to ask questions of the makers of the films they have been watching.
After the first seven films are shown at the 10.30am screening at The Picture Show Man four filmmakers will join a Q&A session from 12.15-1.15pm: Alfie Tait from Wallagoot, Duncan Ragg of Corrimal, Jahvis Loveday from Mullumbimby and Dubbo's John Larkin.
Mr Tait wrote and directed the youth/sci fi film There is no Future and Mr Ragg directed the drama Mine Mine Mine.
Mr Loveday wrote and directed the drama Bangay Lore while Mr Larkin produced the comedy/suspense film Chum.
Following the screening of the other seven films at 2pm, the action moves down the road to The Twyford for afternoon tea.
Then a Q&A discussion on 'Films with impact: Can Films Make a Difference?' will run from 3.45pm to 5.15pm with a panel of documentary filmmakers.
These will include Budawang elder Uncle Noel Butler, who featured in Mourning Country, and Trish Butler.
Also on the panel is Tim Brown from Jan Juc in Victoria who co-wrote, directed and produced the film Cry of the Glossy.
They will be joined by Jess Bettanin from NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
Ms Bettanin is a committee member of Landcare and facilitator of DPE's efforts to partner with with Aboriginal communities to care for koalas in the Murrah-Biamanga area.
She was formerly on the Atlas of Life committee.
Tickets and details of the program can be found on the festival website.
Festival-goers are invited to stay on from 5.15pm for Meet & Greet Festival Drinks and networking with the film makers (booking essential for catering), followed by the excitement of the Awards Ceremony from 6-6.30pm.
Who will be the winners in each category and who will take out the major prize for best film?
