Indigenous creators and screen storytellers have always had a strong showing at the Far South Film Festival and 2023 is no exception.
Three of this year's 14 finalists are Indigenous: Mourning Country with Budawang Elder Uncle Noel Butler, Cry of the Glossy with poet and Gunai woman Kirli Saunders and Bangay Lore by Mullumbimby prodigy Jahvis Loveday.
Mr Loveday said he thinks one factor is the regional nature of the film festival.
"We just seem to connect a bit more and there is a lot more patience in regional areas to sit and learn."
READ ALSO:
His own difficulty of expressing his culture, even in Mullumbimby near Byron Bay, inspired his film Bangay Lore.
Bangay means spear in the language of his father's people in Djiru country in far north Queensland and the tradition surrounding the spear has been passed down to Mr Loveday and his siblings.
"The film follows a young Aboriginal dancer who showcases the story of spear fishing but once he steps off the stage we see the polarity that he can't express it in everyday society," he said.
The story derived directly from his life.
"We have all got fined for spear fishing and have had to run and hide because we are not allowed to do it.
"So it is a journey of living in those two worlds," Mr Loveday said.
The Far South Film Festival has been able to listen and support Indigenous stories. I think it is amazing what they have done.- Indigenous filmmaker Jahvis Loveday
He said people are really engaging with the film.
"I feel First Nations people across Australia have reached a turning point with hunting rights."
Since leaving high school four years ago Mr Loveday has been telling stories through film.
Having grown up with stories around him, he has developed a repertoire of around 10 films "but probably four good ones" and some 250 videos.
"Growing up dirt poor we had no association with the film industry," he said.
Yet he has been interested in film since he found a camera, progressed to making videos on his phone and developed it to the point he is making a living through his company Something Deadly, a First Nations production company.
He writes, directs and produces but couldn't do it without his seven brothers and sisters and "heaps of cousins" who act in his films, operate the camera and do the sound.
"I have no one else so I kind of have to rope them into it.
"Every story is from our lives so it makes sense to have them in the film."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.