Stepping out of an unmarked silver police car, donning blue latex gloves and collecting her digital camera, the Far South Coast scene-of-crime officer made her way to Candelo General Store and Cafe.
A large black hardcase was filled with a range of items that allow her to gather evidence and sat next to the camera with flash and multiple lenses, from macro closeups to wide angle scene shots.
Testing strips to analyse blood marks, magnifying glasses, and tape lifts allowing the recovery of latent fingerprints, yellow number stands and measuring tapes for showing sizing.
Multiple soft brushes and different pigments from black to white and even magnetic powder and fluorescent powder for fingerprints, are also utilised for investigating various crime scenes.
"I take photographs of fingerprints that are developed, I take photographs of samples that I'm going to take for DNA, so the camera records the whole scene and what I'm collecting and can be used for court purposes," the forensic services group officer of 25 years said.
"So when I go to court, I rely on photographs.
"[The likelihood of getting something back is] very good because CCTV is something that is helping solve a lot of crime forensics and normal police investigations can't do alone."
Around 4.30am on Thursday, August 10, a tenant living out the back of Candelo Service Station awoke to loud banging. Curious, she left her bedroom to investigate, but since the noise had stopped she thought she must have been dreaming, and returned to bed.
Candelo Service Station co-owner Jemal Airey said she arrived in the morning to open up, with her cattledog Furphy, and realised he was looking at her through the broken glass shards of the station's front door.
"He didn't get much for his trouble, everything is locked away, the important notes and money and cigarettes are all locked up at night," Ms Airey said, describing the thief as doing a snatch and grab.
Candelo General Store and Cafe was also targeted in the robbery, with a number of electronic devices stolen after the thief allegedly kicked down the door to the business.
Teddy Masters, who co-owns the cafe with his partner Louise Enbom, said his brother, who is a chef at the cafe, called him in the morning of the alleged incident, revealing how it appeared as though the door had been kicked in.
"I drove out to see, basically, the door kicked in, a couple of iPads gone, an iPhone [gone], nothing really else, no destruction like that," Mr Masters said.
"Not long after I got there I found out that the service station had been done as well."
Police were investigating, and updates will be provided when a statement is available and/or arrests have been made.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
