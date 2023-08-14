The Sparrows of War concert takes people on an emotional rollercoaster.
The two-hour song cycle performed by Fred Smith and his band was moving, at times humorous, and above all insightful into the longest war Australian forces have fought overseas.
"It is a story worth telling because a lot of people want to know what the hell we were doing there," Mr Smith said at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday, August 12.
The songwriter, author and diplomat worked in Afghanistan alongside Australian troops between 2009 and 2013.
He returned to Afghanistan in April 2020 and worked on the evacuation of Kabul in August 2021.
His songs tell stories of Australian troops and Afghan people during the conflict as diplomats of the US-led Coalition forces tried "to solve unsolvable problems by Powerpoint".
"It is a complex country with nine major tribal groups competing for land and power," he said.
The US announced its invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001 when the Taliban refused to hand over Bin Laden and the Al Qaeda operatives who had trained in Afghanistan to conduct the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
It was a month after the attacks and the world was swept up in a counter-terrorism surge.
Australia deployed troops to Afghanistan on October 22, 2001.
They were ultimately based in the province of Uruzgan.
"It was like walking through the 14th century," Mr Smith said.
"The dust got everywhere, including machinery, which often foiled our plans."
In June 2010 two Australian sappers were killed in action by Taliban improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
After the service for the two soldiers, Mr Smith was supposed to send off a cable.
Instead he wrote a song 'Sapper's Lullaby'.
"Life expectancy in the Taliban years was 44 years. It was a short, fierce, brutal life" for the Afghans.
"Eighty percent of casualties from Taliban IEDs were Afghans in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mr Smith said.
Finally, in February 2020, the US negotiated the Doha Agreement with the Talibans to end the war.
Mr Smith said the Afghan government was not involved in the negotiations and part of the agreement was the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners.
"Most either returned to the provinces to fight or stayed in Kabul and waged a campaign of targeted assassinations against civil servants," he said.
The Taliban increasingly surrounded population centres, took control of the roads and established checkpoints.
They seized control of the country on August 15, 2021.
Mr Smith said the Australian team at Kabul Airport got 4100 people out of Afghanistan in the chaotic days that followed.
