Bega District News

Volunteers are angels, but not miracle workers

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:15pm, first published 11:14pm
Ricky's Place head cook Sharon Cornthwaite and her team prepare dozens of three-course meals for Monday's lunch crowd. Picture by Ben Smyth
Several stories we've covered this week have really driven home the importance of volunteers and the heavy reliance we place on those who do it for little reward.

