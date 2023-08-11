Volunteers are angels, but not miracle workers

Several stories we've covered this week have really driven home the importance of volunteers and the heavy reliance we place on those who do it for little reward.
The kitchen and wait staff at Ricky's Place delivering hot healthy meals to dozens of our community's most vulnerable every week.
The truly wonderful human Mick Brosnan and his team at the Social Justice Advocates, doing their absolute damnedest to find crisis accommodation for the region's homeless and vulnerable, while also linking them with relevant support services.
The SES rescue teams desperately seeking new recruits in order to pass on their life-saving skills even as their membership dwindles.
The wildlife carers forgoing their recreation time to nurse back to health our furred or feathered friends with little to no support.
So much of what many of us take for granted only happens as a result of people volunteering their time, their home, in some instances their own money.
And even when they are not risking their lives to save us, or dropping their own home lives to feed others, they are raising funds for their brigades or units, running training courses for other volunteers, educating the public - and running recruitment drives.
We regularly hear from volunteer organisations and community groups that they are seeking new members, with current cohorts getting on in years and fewer numbers taking up the torch.
It's not surprising in a way, as it's the retiree generation with arguably more time on their hands to dedicate to causes other than a busy day job, or a growing family.
But again I ask, why is it being left to volunteers and community groups to accommodate and feed our community's most vulnerable?
No endless stream of angels or Mick Brosnans can solve this problem. They do an incredible job of helping those in need, but it is governments and their policies that can make differences.
A good start would be for the state government to identify what constitutes a moveable dwelling so that relatively inexpensive homes can be ruled in - even if only for a limited time.
Maybe make those considerations under a tarp with no running water or sanitation, to speed up the thought process.
It's just not good enough that it's being left to volunteers to clean this crisis up.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.