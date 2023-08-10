The Tuross Head community and emergency services have rallied together to assist a woman who suffered a heart attack on Coila Beach.
On Tuesday afternoon (August 8), emergency services received reports of a woman experiencing a medical episode on the dunes of Coila Beach about 500 metres north of the Bridges Avenue and Tuross Boulevard intersection.
Members of the community reported seeing three ambulances, two police cars, Fire & Rescue vehicles, the Tuross Head Rural Fire Service truck and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Coila Beach about 4pm.
It is believed additional support was required from emergency services due to the remote access and difficult terrain.
A spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the woman died at the scene.
READ MORE:
They said situations like this highlight the importance of the rescue helicopter in remote areas of the South Coast.
It is believed the woman was not a Tuross Head resident.
A spokesperson from the Tuross Head Rural Fire Service said the emergency services response was efficient and paramedics arrived quickly on the scene to assist the woman.
They said the brigade is fully equipped with resuscitation equipment including an automated external defibrillator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.