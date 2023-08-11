Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Orchid Show
Twyford Hall, August 11-13
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club's winter show will be held at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, Friday and Saturday, 9am-4pm, and Sunday, 9am-1pm. Free entry with a great display of orchids, plenty of plants for sale and potting demonstrations.
Indigenous Artists
Spiral Gallery, August 12
Meet local Indigenous artists at the opening for the South Coast Indigenous Artists Exhibition at Spiral Gallery Bega at 10am on Saturday. Welcome to Country begins at 11am. The exhibition will be on display until August 30.
River Walk
August 13
The Atlas of Life and the Bega River and Wetlands Landcare group will run a botanist-led "walk, record and ID" session at the Bega River Reserve. Jackie Miles will guide everyone on plant ID and Atlas members will be on hand to help people use iNaturalist. Sunday, August 13, 11am-1.30pm at Bega River Reserve (picnic area at Auckland St end) Register at atlasoflife.org.au/2023-national-science-week/
Divine Devilles
Club Sapphire, August 17
Down South Jazz Club hosts Divine Devilles, Ali Penney (keys, vocals), DJ Gosper (harmonica, vocals) and guitarist Dave Blanken on August 17 at Club Sapphire. $15 for members, $25 for visitors. Starts 7.30pm. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Games and pizza
Eden Library, August 18
Challenge your friends to a board game battle. Try out Codenames, Wingspan, Werewolf, UNO Flip and more (or bring your own). Instructions and pizza provided. 5.30-7.30pm, 12 to 18 years old. $5 per person (book online).
Youth Fest
Cobargo Skatepark, August 19
The youth fest will celebrate the opening of the new multi-use basketball and netball court. Live music, prize giveaways, BBQ, basketball and lots more. The fun starts at 11am. It will also see the first heat of the Valley Vibes Music Competition.
Far South Film
Merimbula cinema, August 19
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions. Two sessions of screenings will be shown at the Picture Show Man with a Q&A by filmmakers and others, drinks and the awards ceremony at nearby The Twyford. Tickets for screenings, festival drinks and awards at farsouthfilmfestival.com.
Cold Chisel show
August 19
The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show has been touring Australia since 1990 and is coming to Bermagui. A night not to miss, 8pm until late in the Bermagui Country Club Auditorium. Tickets on sale now $35 via the club.
