August 7-13 is Homelessness Week, a time to draw attention to the problem of homelessness and the solutions.
The theme of Homelessness Week, "It's time to end homelessness," is a reminder that it is within our power to achieve, if we band together.
We know the situation is dire. The persistent housing and homelessness crisis has escalated to an emergency. Rents and mortgages are rapidly increasing, and affordable homes are scarce.
The 2021 census found that one in 200 were homeless. These numbers keep rising.
Mission Australia's newest report A Safe Place to Call Home revealed a 26% increase in demand for our homelessness services over the past three years.
In a wealthy country like Australia, access to housing is a human right we should have no trouble guaranteeing.
Leading drivers of homelessness, including poverty, family violence, and the lack of affordable housing must be addressed.
Government, business, communities, and individuals all have a role.
Almost one million new social and affordable homes will be needed over the next 20 years.
Let's all do our part to call time on homelessness.
The public meeting to discuss the proposed Wallaga Lake bridge raised several issues that were not covered in your report.
There was very strong support to replace rather than repair the bridge. The reasons for this include:
The single lane bridge is 129 years old and no longer serves its purpose. There has been no consideration of climate change-induced raised sea levels. The single lane crossing is slow and with an element of danger when cars or trucks simultaneously try to cross, that the existing bridge is going to continue to need maintenance, and this will mean closures in the years ahead, that the single lane bridge is one of only three possible exits in terms of bushfires and being wooden, liable to burn, that to consider the bridge without looking at the environmental damage caused by the adjoining causeway in terms of reducing tidal flows and therefore clogging the lake entrance with all the environmental issues raised by a closed lakes system, the impacts of rising sea levels.
It turns out that the Wallaga Lake Management Plan, which has been more than three years in the compilation (COVID, bushfires etc) and surely due for release any day, has not been seen by Transport NSW, the local members of Parliament or anyone else on this project. This report contains valuable information about the impact of raised sea levels in the years ahead. Critical omission. Attempts by this writer to establish a release date from the Environmental staff at the Council have not been successful to date. Putting a few million each years for maintenance would be better spent fixing the larger problems of traffic and the environment properly now.
Many people, particularly mothers dealing with pre-schools, businesses on either side of the lake but operators living on the "wrong side" of the lake, incurring literally thousands of dollars in additional petrol costs, let alone time loss of sometimes more than two hours, twice a day. Businesses are predicting major losses, both in Bermagui and Narooma.
Sadly no one from the council spoke, on the grounds that it is a Transport NSW problem. Transport NSW seem to be doing their best within bureaucratic limitations, many of wish are based on a tight and narrow timeframe. This is a problem that needs to be solved in a holistic way, not by people in bureaucratic silos.
The feeling from the meeting was much more, replace the bridge and the causeway and do it properly so we solve the problem and don't have to shut the area down for maintenance so frequently.
I have a thought maybe the bumper sticker "If you don't know vote know oops NO" (BDN Letters, 4/8) is really an invitation for people to research the issue?
Just a thought in this day and age of universal education and literacy there are multiple ways to research and obtain information, including the internet. As for racial profiling giving "weight" to a bumper sticker, hmmm I wonder if that is not part of the problem.
Friends and I paid a recent visit to the Tathra Hotel earlier this month. We found the ambience, food and facilities to be fantastic.
What spoilt the evening was witnessing a fellow hotel patron photographing a disabled person (another fellow hotel patron) for their own amusement and without the person's consent.
The person taking the photo is presumed to be a father of three and in their late 30s/early 40s
Witnessing this incident really spoilt the evening and changed the way myself and family now feel about locals and/or patrons of the Tathra Hotel.
I thought I'd send this letter out to remind people that this sort of behaviour should not be accepted in the Bega Valley community (or any community). It's rude, disrespectful and hurtful.
In case the photo is circulating among the community, I would suggest people call the person out and educate them on social etiquette and being respectful towards disabled people.
