Affinity Quartet recently won major prizes in four international string competitions yet they only formed in 2015, when they created much excitement in Melbourne's classic music scene.
In July they won the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition 2023.
They were awarded the Monash University Grand Prize, the Robert Salzer Strong Quartet 1st Prize and the Audience Prize for String Quartet.
Affinity Quartet is the first Australian ensemble to win the competition in its 32-year history.
The quartet's members are violinists Josephine Chung and Nicholas Waters, violist Ruby Shirres and cellist Mee Na Lojewski.
Following a two-day residency at Four Winds, Affinity Quartet will perform at Windsong Pavilion in Barragga Bay, south of Bermagui, on Sunday, September 3.
The dynamic group's performance style will lift you up and place you back on solid ground after a journey through the works of Mozart, Janek and Mendelssohn.
The performance will be enhanced by the acoustically pristine Windsong Pavilion that was custom designed for the finest listening experience.
Affinity Quartet's work includes performing and commissioning new Australian works for string quartet.
Their première performances include works by Australia's Brett Dean, Darrin Archer, Matt Laing and Tom Misson plus Sally Beamish of the UK.
Affinity Quartet's 2022 commission of In Perpetuum by Matt Laing, funded by Kingsley Gee, was premièred at The Melbourne Recital Centre with acclaimed performances at the ANAM Quartetthaus Festival, Melbourne, in May 2023.
Doors and bar open at 1.30pm for the 2pm performance at Windsong Pavilion.
Tickets cost $55 ($45 concession) with free entry to 16-years and under (but booking required).
Buy tickets at www.fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
