Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Affinity Quartet will perform at Four Winds near Bermagui

By Staff Reporters
August 9 2023 - 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne's prize-winning Affinity Quartet will perform at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion at Barragga Bay, Bermagui on Sunday, 3 September, 2pm. Picture supplied
Melbourne's prize-winning Affinity Quartet will perform at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion at Barragga Bay, Bermagui on Sunday, 3 September, 2pm. Picture supplied

Affinity Quartet recently won major prizes in four international string competitions yet they only formed in 2015, when they created much excitement in Melbourne's classic music scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.