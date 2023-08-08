Tathra Sea Eagles Aussie rules club celebrates 40 high-flying years

A unique replica playing jumper was just one of the ways the Tathra Sea Eagles Aussie Rules Football Club celebrated its 40th anniversary at the weekend.
Part of the tribute to the club's humble beginnings back in 1983 saw the senior men's players wearing the replica jumpers in their game against the Merimbula Diggers.
The jumpers were sponsored by Norm Honey - the first major sponsor at the club through his business, Norm Honey Motors in Bega.
A silent auction of the collectors' items was available during match day and finalised at the Tathra Bowling Club function that followed.
Another very special part of the day's celebrations was the presentation of 40th anniversary medallions to the best Tathra Sea Eagles players from the Under 9s right through all the playing age divisions.
Following the day's play and the bonding clubroom activities, a special celebratory 40th reunion function was held at the Tathra Bowling Club, where current and former players and families enjoyed the social interaction and camaraderie with many football stories being told.
Dean Carroll, former player, president, and club person of the year, opened the proceedings for the night.
He welcomed everyone in attendance, which included many former players from across NSW and interstate, returning with their families to embrace the night's festivities.
Cymmon Parker, the current president, introduced Rob and Val Little, both life members of the Tathra Sea Eagles.
Rob "Frog" Little, the club's foundation president and a life member of AFL Sapphire Coast, provided a humorous and enlightening speech on the early days of the club's existence and, of course, details on the original coach of Tathra AFC, Col Eagle.
It was also mentioned that Steve "Slippers" Brown was the first premiership coach in 1988.
An overview of the club's current status was shared by Cymmon Parker, who said the Sea Eagles had grown through the years and established a full range of participation opportunities for all ages, male and female, from Auskick through to the women's and men's senior teams.
Brad McBain, a former coach and premiership player, was given the honour to announce the AFL Tathra Sea Eagles Team of the Decade 2013-2023.
Meanwhile, the 40th reunion celebrations continued late into the night with dinner and dancing to the live band who provided great music.
