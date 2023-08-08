The Down South Jazz Club offers members and visitors a special treat when singer/songwriters/musicians, Ali Penney (keys, vocals) and Dorothy-Jane - DJ Gosper (Harmonica, vocals) come together as Divine Devilles. They will perform with guitarist Dave Blanken on Thursday, August 17 at Club Sapphire.
Audiences can expect cheek, charm and pizzazz as they bare their souls with a focus on their original blues and ballads. Together with Dave Blanken Divine Devilles is a powerhouse act with bags of cheek, charm, pizzazz and award-winning songs, vocals, keys and blues-harp.
Ali and Dorothy-Jane are both well known to Australian audiences as exponents of blues music.
They are two well-travelled souls, each with a swag of awards, a suitcase full of songs, their hearts on their sleeves and a love of that sweet, swinging, shuffling, grooving place where blues and jazz meet.
Dorothy-Jane spent many years touring Australasia, playing predominantly original songs. She is well-known for her rich, velvety vocals, harmonica prowess and unpretentious stage presence.
Australia's blues sweetie, Ali Penney, has opened for an impressive list of legends including Johnnie Johnson, Chris Cain, Lucinda Williams and Chris Wilson, and is among a strong league of women in the Australian blues music scene. She is a co-collaborator of Bluesette Music, a music teacher, plays with her Money Makers Band and Divine Devilles, and is in high demand nationally.
Mighty blues guitarist, Dave Blanken, has played at major Australian Blues festivals with the Groove Kings, Key Grip, Tomcat Playground and more.
Ali, DJ and Dave look forward to playing for the Merimbula Jazz Club and sharing songs from their new EP Blues By Our Side.
This entertaining night of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the website. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
