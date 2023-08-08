Bega District News
Divine Devilles to perform at Down South Jazz Club, Merimbula

Updated August 8 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:38pm
Divine Devilles will perform at the Down South Jazz Club. Picture supplied
Divine Devilles will perform at the Down South Jazz Club. Picture supplied

The Down South Jazz Club offers members and visitors a special treat when singer/songwriters/musicians, Ali Penney (keys, vocals) and Dorothy-Jane - DJ Gosper (Harmonica, vocals) come together as Divine Devilles. They will perform with guitarist Dave Blanken on Thursday, August 17 at Club Sapphire.

