Line in sight for Eden and Tathra in league tag, reserves

Eden's Tigerettes blitzed their Cooma opposition in Sunday's preliminary final, paving the way into the coming weekend's semis.
Eden's league tag side scored six tries, all in the first 25 minutes of the game, sharing the load among five separate players. Tamika Millard had the double, as well as kicking four conversions, to finish the game 32-0.
At Pambula Beach Sporting Complex, Tathra's She Eagles defeated the Bombala High Heelers in the weekend's other preliminary final, 22-10.
The results see Tathra come up against the minor premier Bega Chicks side in a qualifying semi final on Sunday, August 13.
The two top teams of the competition will be sure to put on a great show when they face off on George Brown Oval in Eden, a spot in the grand final to the victor.
Meanwhile, Eden will look to continue its strong run when it faces Bombala in the elimination semi, being played at Tathra on Saturday, August 12.
The winner of this game will get one final shot at the grand final up against the loser of Bega v Tathra the following week.
In reserve grade, minor premier Eden will have a fight on its hands when the Tigers host Tathra on Sunday, August 13.
While Eden has had the week off to prepare, Tathra heads into this qualifying semi with momentum after demolishing Cooma 50-0 on Saturday.
To the victor goes the spoils of a grand final berth.
The elimination semi-final will be played between Cooma and Bombala, both looking to keep their finals chances alive.
Bombala looks to have the goods here after defeating Snowy River on Sunday, 26-10.
The winner of this game will then have to back up against the loser of Eden v Tathra to claim a spot in the grand final.
Elimination semi-finals, Saturday, August 12
Tathra Country Club
10.30am - League tag: Bombala v Eden
1.15pm - Reserves: Cooma v Bombala
2.45pm - First grade: Tathra v Narooma
Qualifying semi-finals, Sunday, August 13
George Brown Oval Eden
10.30am - League tag: Bega v Tathra
1.15pm - Reserves: Eden v Tathra
2.45pm - First grade: Eden v Merimbula-Pambula
