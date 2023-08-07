Ricky's Place is buzzing with activity - friendly conversations around tables, volunteer wait staff taking and delivering lunch orders, and the kitchen staff pumping out dozens of hearty three-course meals.
In a side office, nurses attached to Bega Valley Medical Practice offer free blood pressure and blood sugar testing.
It's a full-on Monday for the volunteer-run social enterprise that offers a meal service every week, diners only paying what they can afford, or nothing at all - there's no pressure to pay.
The health checks were a one-off, but an important element of the work being done this National Homelessness Week (August 7-13) to raise the profile of community services such as those being offered in the Bega Valley by Sapphire Community Projects.
Co-founder Christine Welsh said they served around 100 meals last week. If the dining room buzz on Monday was any indication, it would be a similar turnout this week as well.
There's a double-edged sword to this. That a service like Ricky's Place exists to assist the most vulnerable in our community is a blessing. That there are so many people in our community in need of these services is concerning.
Not everyone at Ricky's is there because they are homeless, or living in poverty, or struggling to feed themselves and their family.
Ms Welsh said there were regulars who come to enjoy the good meals and good company, those who support what they do and donate to the cause.
She also hoped more local business houses and workers take up the opportunity of a "pay what you can afford" lunch on a Monday.
However, the majority of the clients at Ricky's Place and Sapphire Community Pantry each week were those doing it tough in some way - whether "roofless", facing financial challenges or experiencing food insecurity.
According to Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census, more than 122,000 Australians were homeless on any given night. One in seven were children, one in five identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, and 23 per cent were aged 12-24.
"All over the country, requests for assistance are increasing and we are seeing people who have previously never sought our help," national president of the St Vincent de Paul Society Mark Gaetani said.
"More and more people are seeking emergency relief to cover the basics, such as food vouchers, while they prioritise accommodation costs over other essentials. These are choices Australians should not have to make."
Ms Welsh said that in some ways, food recovery services and social cafes like Ricky's Place were an unintended victim of the "war on waste".
A lot of the produce being used to create the hearty and healthy meals comes from donated goods and items deemed by supermarkets not suitable for their shelves - although still quite safe and consumable.
"We rescue a lot of fruit and vegetables from the big supermarkets - we used to fill a ute with their donations.
"Now those three crates behind you are all we got this week.
"The big stores are either ordering less, or being smarter with their inventory and selling techniques to cut down on their wastage.
"It's a two-edged sword - rescue food feeds poor people; less rescue food means less available to feed people.
"I don't know what the answer is."
Opposite Ms Welsh at the lunch table is local farmer Paul Walker, who not only volunteers his time to help out at Ricky's Place, he is also a source of some suitable produce.
Mr Walker said big supermarkets like Woolworths also offload bakery items and produce to farmers for use as livestock feed, "stuff that's not good enough for their shelves".
"It can be the trimmings from cauliflower stalks, or the leafy outsides of lettuces - not all lettuces arrive at Woollies in that perfect round shape," he said.
"They are brilliant for cattle - anytime I put that stuff out for them they go nuts for it."
However, occasionally, the items sent for "disposal" via farmers were actually still decent quality produce that can be utilised by Ricky's Place for its clients.
"We can be dumpster divers in a sense," Mr Walker said.
"But some things I look at wondering why it's even being thrown out."
For further information on Sapphire Community Projects, or to join the organisation's volunteers, go to www.sapphirecommunity.org.au.
